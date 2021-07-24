Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF) Trading Up 292.3%

Aker Offshore Wind AS (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)’s stock price was up 292.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKOWF shares. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Aker Offshore Wind AS in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Aker Offshore Wind AS in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aker Offshore Wind AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKOWF)

Aker Offshore Wind AS operates as a deep-water offshore wind developer in Norway and internationally. Its portfolio includes development projects and prospects in South Korea, the United States, Norway, and the United Kingdom with approximately 1.5GW of potential capacity. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

