Akaris Global Partners LP Has $6.90 Million Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Akaris Global Partners LP raised its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. The New York Times makes up approximately 6.7% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 20.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,918 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 51.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $75,226,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times in the first quarter worth about $63,817,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,855,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NYT traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,549. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

