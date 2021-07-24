ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $67.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $2.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

