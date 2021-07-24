Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADVM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

