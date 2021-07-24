Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $9.14 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Adshares has a market cap of $9.14 million and $161,828.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001727 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,380 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

