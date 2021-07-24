Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.03. Adobe posted earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $12.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $14.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $625.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.59. Adobe has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $631.64. The firm has a market cap of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,863,265. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after buying an additional 65,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,879,000,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.