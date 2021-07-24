adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get adidas alerts:

ADDYY opened at $187.01 on Wednesday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $136.51 and a fifty-two week high of $191.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in adidas by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.