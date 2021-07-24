Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ADXN stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. Analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Addex Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) by 2,420.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Addex Therapeutics were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

