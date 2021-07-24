ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACVA. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 449,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,044. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter valued at $72,199,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $48,240,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $42,661,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $38,071,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $32,909,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

