ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACVA. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 449,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,044. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42. ACV Auctions has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

