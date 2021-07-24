Actinium Market Cap Tops $840,798.21 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Actinium has a market cap of $840,798.21 and $10,567.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,084,350 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

