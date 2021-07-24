ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by ACRES Capital, LLC, a subsidiary of ACRES Capital Corp., a private commercial real estate lender exclusively to middle market CRE lending with a focus on multifamily, student housing, hospitality, industrial and office. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp., is based in WESTBURY, N.Y. “

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.45. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 243.37, a quick ratio of 243.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 5.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.