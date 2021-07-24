ACoconut (AC) Trading 12.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $673,836.50 and approximately $10,008.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054490 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000099 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut Profile

ACoconut (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

