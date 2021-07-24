ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.21% of ACI Worldwide worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $35.19 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.91.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

