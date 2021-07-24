Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBA) Shares Down 1%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBA)’s share price traded down 1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.95. 60,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 634% from the average session volume of 8,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Ace Global Business Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBA)

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

