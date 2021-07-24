Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will report $30.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.10 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $27.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $119.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $120.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $132.30 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $133.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Absolute Software.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $34,016,000. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $68,090,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter valued at $11,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

ABST stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.83. 40,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,067. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $685.14 million, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

