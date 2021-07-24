Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $286.60

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 286.60 ($3.74) and last traded at GBX 285.40 ($3.73), with a volume of 112432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABDN shares. HSBC boosted their target price on Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The company has a market capitalization of £6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

