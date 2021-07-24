Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,230,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 92,249 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 124,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,233 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 647,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 269,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $24.29 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

