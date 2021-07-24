ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 30 by Royal Bank of Canada

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 30 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 30.13.

ABB has a one year low of CHF 21.65 and a one year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

