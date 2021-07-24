ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 27.50 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABBN. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 30.13.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

