ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given a $36.61 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ABB. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABB from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.28 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.28.

ABB opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after purchasing an additional 721,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ABB by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,735,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ABB by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ABB by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

