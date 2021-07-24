$857.02 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce sales of $857.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $815.00 million and the highest is $881.71 million. OneMain posted sales of $935.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 13.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the first quarter valued at $9,917,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in OneMain by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $1.93 on Monday, hitting $61.51. 1,737,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,903. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.75. OneMain has a 52 week low of $24.45 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.