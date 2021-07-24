8,250 Shares in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTP opened at $24.62 on Friday. Nam Tai Property Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $965.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

