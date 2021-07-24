8,074 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BlackLine by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BlackLine by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $610,620.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 61,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,259,465.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,705,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,897 shares of company stock valued at $12,315,274 in the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BL stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

