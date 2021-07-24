79,257 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 52.84% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth $100,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at $766,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.45 million. Driven Brands’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

