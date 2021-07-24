$759.40 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report $759.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.00 million. ScanSource posted sales of $758.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCSC. Raymond James upped their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

SCSC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. 38,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.39. ScanSource has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after acquiring an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

