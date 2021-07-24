75,000 Shares in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) Purchased by TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $756,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $1,243,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $635,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $4,975,000.

Shares of SDACU opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.13. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

