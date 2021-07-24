59 North Capital Management LP Makes New $10.75 Million Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 337,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,745,000. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up about 4.5% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. 59 North Capital Management LP owned about 0.39% of Macquarie Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 584,814 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,247. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.52. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

