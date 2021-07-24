59 North Capital Management LP Has $19.47 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

59 North Capital Management LP reduced its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 60.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 765,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,681 shares during the period. News makes up approximately 8.2% of 59 North Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 59 North Capital Management LP’s holdings in News were worth $19,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in News by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. UBS Group lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NWSA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,737,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,691. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

