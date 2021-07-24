587 Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Winmark by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Winmark by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Winmark by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winmark alerts:

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total value of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $208.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.46. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.03 and a fifty-two week high of $218.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.