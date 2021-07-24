$557.10 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will post sales of $557.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $761.21 million and the lowest is $446.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in UWM during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UWM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

