50,000 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by 6elm Capital LP

6elm Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,000. T-Mobile US makes up about 3.5% of 6elm Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.00. 4,278,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,943. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.00 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.96.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

