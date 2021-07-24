4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Octagon Capital Advisors LP

Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 4D Molecular Therapeutics accounts for about 6.2% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Octagon Capital Advisors LP owned 1.41% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $16,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

FDMT stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

