4,950 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $19.43 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

