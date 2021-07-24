48,806 Shares in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 148,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,038. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

STIM stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.93.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

