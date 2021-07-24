$46.76 Million in Sales Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce sales of $46.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $46.90 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $36.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $197.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $241.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $248.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.40.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 102,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,719,742.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,606.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 491,333 shares of company stock valued at $31,261,664 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $869,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIGC stock traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $69.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.09.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

