4,457 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $675,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $144.52 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.88 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

