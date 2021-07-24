4,419 Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaos by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 826,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 567,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaos from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 86.41%. The business had revenue of $132.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

