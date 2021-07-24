419,000 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Purchased by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 419,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

In related news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.26. 1,980,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,219. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

