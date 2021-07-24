41,369 Shares in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2,921.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.