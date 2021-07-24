3G Sahana Capital Management LP Takes $12.16 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,159,000. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.5% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after acquiring an additional 191,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,206 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $806,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,896,000 after acquiring an additional 976,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,644,000 after acquiring an additional 57,230 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.50. 3,889,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,034. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

