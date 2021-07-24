$33.07 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will announce $33.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the lowest is $32.53 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $27.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $134.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.35 million to $135.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.07 million to $149.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. 27,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

