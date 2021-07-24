3,220 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $4,689,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:STOR opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.22.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

