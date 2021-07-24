$30.26 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to post sales of $30.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.90 million and the highest is $30.80 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $31.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year sales of $121.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $123.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.59 million, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Altabancorp stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.20. The stock had a trading volume of 44,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,140. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $758.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.95. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

