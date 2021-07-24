2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.56.

TWOU stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. 2U has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 2U will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in 2U by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in 2U by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

