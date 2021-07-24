2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce sales of $233.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.24 million. 2U reported sales of $182.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year sales of $943.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $939.70 million to $947.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.82. 763,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,195. 2U has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

