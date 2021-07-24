29,112 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $147,308.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,092. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.