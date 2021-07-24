25,000 Shares in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.05% of NextGen Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextGen Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NGAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

NextGen Acquisition Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

