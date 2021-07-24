25,000 Shares in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

