2,483,684 Shares in Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) Purchased by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FCAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,483,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,762,000. Falcon Capital Acquisition makes up about 4.1% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.06% of Falcon Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15. Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

